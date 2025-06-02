Man dies after one vehicle accident in Co Londonderry

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:14 BST

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly died following a one vehicle collision in Magherafelt yesterday, Sunday, 1st June.

He was 54-year-old Tony Wright, from the Magherafelt area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 12.10pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a silver Peugeot partner van on the Grange Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. The driver sustained serious injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment, however sadly died a short time later.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference 666 of 01/06/25, or make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

