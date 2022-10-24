McClelland leads agri stakeholder delegation
ABC Council Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Tim McClelland lead a delegation that spent two days in England investigating the feasibility of establishing an Agri-tech hub within the Borough.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The group included AFBI, Southern Regional College and Invest NI.
McClelland said: “As part of ABC Councils recently published Agri-food Strategy work investigating how businesses within the sector can be helped is ongoing.
"With possible central government funding available Council are keen to see how this important sector can be helped.
Most Popular
"Our visits certainly left the delegation both inspired but with much thinking to do. Inspired by what is already happening at locations we visited and needing much thought about the specific needs within our own ABC Borough.”