Mid Tyrone look ahead to new year

Stewart Grey, William Johnston, Gareth Kee and John McLenaghan

Group Chairman Stephen Brown, encourages all members to support the Group as they plan an interesting and engaging programme for 2023/24.

In February, the Group hosted its second meeting of the programme in Seskinore Young Farmers Hall, where the talking points were framed around boosting farming income with the use of renewable energy. Neville Bell, Managing Director for Solmatix and John McLenaghan, UFU Deputy President were invited to impart their knowledge and experience on the topic. The meeting was well attended with great discussion points around battery storage for surplus energy and the endless opportunities available to create a completely self-sustainable energy model for your farming business.

Also in February, we presented the awards to this year’s Silage Competition Winners: Gareth Kee (Dairy), Andrew McKelvey (Beef and Sheep), Robin Clements (Bale) and Robert McCay (Newcomer). Congratulations to all and many thanks again to all Mid Tyrone Members who took part, our shortlisting Judge William Johnston from Fermanagh Grassland Club and to the competition sponsor United Feeds Ltd. In April, the Mid Tyrone Group were thrilled to be awarded the Mary Wilson trophy for the best overall group performance at the UFU Annual President’s Dinner. Thank you to all of our members for your continued support.

Ruth Surgenor, William Johnston, Andrew McKelvey and John McLenaghan

The Omagh UFU office will be attending this year’s Omagh Show on Saturday 1st July and look forward to welcoming all members along with the Presidential and Membership Team onto the stand where light refreshments will be served.

Ruth Pollock, William Johnston, Robin Clements and John McLenaghan

