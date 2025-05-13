Milkers, calves and bulls catalogued for Dungannon

Karla Hedley, Provita, discusses sponsorship of the May sale in Dungannon, with Holstein NI secretary, John Martin MBE.

The catalogue for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale features an entry of 75 fresh calved heifers and cows, six heifer calves and two bulls fit for service.

Generously sponsored by Provita, the monthly sale conducted by Taaffe Auctions takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, 22nd May at 11.30am.

First into the salering are two service age bulls from the Carrowcroft and Castletru herds.

Holstein NI chairman Geoffrey Patton is selling Carrowcroft Coldplay ET (Lot 1), a twenty-two-month-old Lambda son, bred from Kings Ransom Kroy Climax EX94-USA, who gave 17,204kgs at 4.80% butterfat and 3.70% protein. His grandam is the world-famous Kings Ransom MG Clevage EX95-USA.

Mark and William Truesdale are offering the nineteen-month-old Castletru Mike (Lot 2).

Another Lambda son, his dam is Castletru Renegade Margaret VG86 who produced 11,216kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.21% protein in her first lactation. This bull is backed by six generations of VG and EX dams.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the milking portion of the catalogue includes 75 fresh calved heifers and cows from leading herds, Ards, Carrowcroft (23), Castletru, Conncorr, Bloomfield, Derrymore (23), Friary, Glasson and Slatabogie.

They are daughters of top AI sires such as Parfect, Remedy, Regulus, Ranger-Red, Rubels-Red, Rager-Red, Chase, Einstein, Lawson, Marcello and Mellencamp.

Included in the sale is a special entry of six heifer calves from the Paul family’s Slatabogie Holstein herd in Maghera. Born between February and April, these calves were sired by

Pazzle, Hulu, Bullseye, Chief and Arrow. The calves will sell after their dams, which are milking to 58 Litres.

The catalogue also includes a special entry of seven autumn calving cows from Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Herd. They are P’d back in-calf to AI beef bulls and are due in October/November.

Bid ringside or online via www.marteye.ie .

Further details from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.