DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has launched a consultation on establishing a Just Transition Commission for Northern Ireland.

The commission is designed to ensure the transition to a net zero society is fair and that no-one is left behind or disproportionately affected.

The announcement was made during an oral statement to the Assembly where Minister Muir updated MLAs on progress with commitments arising from the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.

Minister Muir said: “One of the key legislative requirements arising from our Climate Change Act is the establishment of a Just Transition Commission.

“I am delighted therefore to be able to inform this Assembly that I have today launched a public consultation on its establishment.”

The Minister said: “The Just Transition approach we are taking ensures that as we transition to a low carbon society and economy that we do so in a way which is fair and just and does not leave anyone behind.

“The consultation is a key milestone to move this forward and ensure we establish a Commission that delivers on the functions envisaged by the Assembly, as set out in the Climate Change Act.”

The Commission’s purpose will be to oversee the implementation of the just transition elements set out in the Act and provide independent advice to all government departments on how to ensure that proposals, policies strategies and plans required to tackle climate change take account of the just transition principle.

The aim of the consultation is to gather views to help inform the Department on the establishment of the Commission, as well as informing the Commission of the views of the public as to what duties and responsibilities are seen as playing a key role.

The Minister continued: “I believe once the Commission is established and fully operational it will be an invaluable resource to this Assembly and Departments as a source of expertise to help ensure effective and inclusive emission reduction policy.

“Importantly it will provide an independent oversight function to ensure departments are held accountable and are adhering to the just transition requirements set out in the Act.”

As well as announcing the consultation the Minister also outlined the position on the delivery of a number of climate change commitments: “In May I introduced legislation for new climate change reporting duties on public bodies.

“In September I secured Executive approval of Northern Ireland’s first Environmental Improvement Plan. Alongside this I have been working with other departments to progress the carbon budgets and Climate Action Plan. Together these will provide a framework that will set Northern Ireland on a path to Net Zero.”

The Minister’s Oral Statement to the Assembly on Just transition is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/ministers-oral-statement-climate-change