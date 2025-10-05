MP slams 'manipulative' climate change survey aimed at primary school children

A DAERA survey aimed at primary school children has been heavily criticised by DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP.

The online survey which is directed at children aged between 8 and 11 years-old is seeking views on their attitude to climate change and net zero.

Carla Lockhart said: “This is nothing short of disgraceful! We are all fully aware that Minster Muir and DAERA like conducting endless surveys and online consultations, but this one isn’t age appropriate and has been aimed at the wrong audience.

“This latest survey is linked to the first-ever NI Climate Action Plan consultation which closes next week (8th October).

“The 20-page online survey has been circulated on social media, creating huge backlash from the farming community, with parents and teachers branding it as a step too far. Yet again, we are faced with another unnecessary, expensive and ill thought-out survey.”

The Upper Bann MP added: “When is the DAERA Minister going to realise that he should focus on the ‘grass roots’ issues of farming, rather than wasting time and money on surveys that are clearly designed to progress his own personal agenda.

“This survey should never have been carried out. There are major concerns about the survey’s integrity and the reliability of its responses. It marks a new low for DAERA, especially given that many younger children are neither fully aware of, nor deeply engaged with complex issues like climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gases.

“The questions are leading and designed to ‘indoctrinate’ and ‘brain wash’ children into responding to something they don’t fully understand."

Ms Lockhart continued: “I appreciate that it is necessary to engage and seek opinions on various matters before making decisions and shaping future policy, but purposely targeting a climate change survey at primary school children is wrong on every level. “Yes they will be impacted by climate change as they grow older, but at this stage in their young lives they are too busy being children. They leave the serious stuff to the grown-ups.

“The survey questions are manipulative and will convince children to agree to arbitrary and nonsensical net zero targets, which could possibly destroy their future. It’s the next generation who will have to foot the multi-billion pound bill for fantasy net zero goals.

“These ‘green’ targets are unachievable, unaffordable and will destroy the economy, resulting in reduced food production and increased living and energy costs.

“The UK is responsible for just 1% of the problem, therefore in reality, we cannot make a meaningful difference to global emissions. Other countries need to decarbonise at the same pace.”