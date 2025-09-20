MP warns illegal meat smuggling is a threat to human and animal health

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has warned that the unrestricted flow of illegal meat and dairy products into the UK is an existential threat to human and animal health.

The MP said: “Two recent reports published by the Westminster Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) make stark reading. For months DEFRA has maintained that robust controls are in place, but they are not!”

“I raised my initial concerns in February, and despite reassurances from the Labour government, significant amounts of illegal meat and banned products are being smuggled into the country undetected. The figures are alarming, with authorities at Dover confirming that around 10 tonnes of illegal meat were confiscated in the first two weeks of September.

“The government is spending £1 billion pounds on a new National Biosecurity Centre at Weybridge in Surrey. It claims the cutting-edge facility will enhance the UK’s detection, surveillance and control of high-risk animal diseases.”

Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “In my opinion immediate government action and funding should be directed towards robust and strong defences at our ports. The current system at Dover is chronically underfunded and not fit for purpose. It is operating with minimal staff and failing on a daily basis.

“The illegal trafficking of meat and other food products is severely undermining GB and Northern Ireland. A disease incursion could jeopardise food security and the national livestock population, destroying rural communities overnight. I don’t think the government fully appreciates the severity of the situation or realises what’s at stake.

“It’s very alarming and red flags have been waving for several years. The government has had numerous opportunities to introduce effective deterrents, and double-down on the criminal gangs responsible for these illicit shipments from central and eastern Europe.”

She continued: “Diseases such as African Swine Flu and Foot and Mouth Disease are extremely harrowing and would have severe economic consequences for livestock farmers.

“Many will remember the devastation caused by FMD in 2001, and we certainly don’t want to relive the upsetting scenes showing millions of animals culled and burned on huge pyres.

“Those responsible for the illegal imports of meat are also putting human health at risk of bacteria, viruses and parasites, as the consignments are not refrigerated and transported in unhygienic vehicles.”

Concluding, the MP said: “A potential crisis is unfolding. I am urging DEFRA to get a grip of this hugely concerning and embarrassing situation. We must safeguard our agricultural industry, protect food security and our lucrative export markets.”