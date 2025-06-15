Muir must listen and learn to find workable NAP solution - McIlveen

DUP Deputy Leader and Agriculture spokesperson Michelle McIlveen MLA has welcomed the support of the majority of MLAs for a DUP motion calling for the DAERA Minister to call an end to the current Nutrients Action Programme consultation, and work with farmers to find a workable way forward.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle McIlveen said: “This Nutrients Action Programme consultation has lost all credibility. It is built on flawed and discredited data and proposes deeply damaging measures which would devastate our farming sector. The plans put forward by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir would, if implemented, lead to a forced reduction in livestock numbers and make profitable farming in Northern Ireland virtually impossible. That is unacceptable.

"I welcome the strong cross-party support received in the chamber today. It is a clear message that the farming community in Northern Ireland deserves better than this ill-conceived and poorly constructed consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the position taken by Alliance and SDLP MLAs. These are parties whose representatives are quick to seek out photo opportunities with farmers when out on constituency visits, but when the time comes to stand up for those same farmers, they vote the other way. The agriculture community sees through this hypocrisy.

"The Minister must now listen. He must go back to the drawing board, scrap this consultation, and start again. It is time for meaningful partnership with farmers and the wider agri-food industry.”