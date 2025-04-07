Nesbitt commends emergency response to gorse fires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has commended the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) for their efforts in tackling serious wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters and support staff have been involved in the emergency response to gorse fires across Northern Ireland, including in the Mournes this weekend.

The Minister said: “The gorse fires are damaging our environment and putting significant pressure on our Fire Service which is maintaining normal service delivery while dedicating considerable resources to the wildfires.

“I am grateful to NIFRS for handling the response so effectively and for the tireless efforts of the fire crews who work in extreme circumstances, often in quite remote areas, to bring the fires under control and keep people safe.

stock image

“And I know that there are many others across NIFRS who work hard behind the scenes to support the operational response. I also want to thank the Police Service of Northern Ireland whose officers have worked closely with NIFRS to put traffic measures in place and have helped residents who had to leave their homes in the affected areas.”

An Amber warning remains in place for wildfires across Northern Ireland. NIFRS are asking the public to remain particularly vigilant to the risk of fire.

Minister Nesbitt added: “Not only are these wildfires damaging the environment and wildlife, they’re also putting people’s homes, farms and lives at risk. I would appeal to people to be particularly careful when it comes to fire safety, especially in the countryside. Fires like this can be prevented but only if we all do our part.

“I think everyone will join me in paying tribute to the bravery, commitment and determination of our firefighters as they continue to work in very difficult circumstances.”