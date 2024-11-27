Leading dairy cooperative Dale Farm has appointed Neville Graham as Producer Services Director.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville is responsible for farm support, producer services and sustainability, and joins the Executive Leadership Team at the cooperative.

Neville brings with him decades of experience in the agri-food industry, having previously held roles including lecturer, agricultural technologist, farm adviser and Farm Director for the Greenmount Estate at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise. Since joining Dale Farm in 2017 Neville has held roles within the cooperative’s agricultural division, most recently as Head of Farmer Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the appointment, Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive at Dale Farm said: “As a farmer-owned dairy cooperative, our primary focus is on the sustainability and profitability of our members’ farm enterprises. I’m therefore delighted to welcome Neville Graham to our Executive Leadership Team at Dale Farm. With a wealth of experience within our cooperative and across the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland, I am confident Neville will play a key role in driving Dale Farm forward as we continue our journey of sustainable growth.

Neville Graham, new Producer Services Director at Dale Farm

Neville Graham, Producer Services Director, Dale Farm added: “We are working to ensure an economically – and environmentally – sustainable future for our members and for the cooperative, while continuing to pay our producers a competitive milk price. Since joining the team at Dale Farm in 2017 I have had the pleasure of working with producers who day in, day out ensure the cooperative is supplied with milk of the highest standard in quality, and I look forward to continuing that work in this new role.”