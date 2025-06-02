New leadership for NI Charolais Club

At the conclusion of the AGM in April, having completed his term, Aaron Quigley stepped down as Chairperson, making way for the new leadership of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Aaron for all his hard work and dedication during his tenure. Therefore, the club are delighted to introduce:

Chairperson: Harry Heron - Harry is a well-known breeder from the Ards Peninsula in County Down. He established the Loughriscouse Charolais herd in 2008 and has a clear passion for showing, with recent successes at the Balmoral Show and having showcased champions and winners successively from the year 2021. In 2023, his home-bred female, Loughriscouse Rosalva, won the prestigious title of Miss Charolais Female Champion of the World.

Vice Chairperson: Thomas Devine - From the Brownhill Herd in Strabane, County Tyrone, Thomas comes with a great showing history, from top-priced bulls in club sales such as Brownhill Owenroe, to the recent success of Brownhill Tara, who was the Overall Charolais Champion at the 2024 Balmoral Show. They have a long history of breeding excellence. Thomas is a major advocate for youth development and can regularly be seen on show day with his young show team (his children), helping them prepare and show, and even competing in young handlers competitions.

The new chairman for the NI Charolais Cattle Club, Mr Harry Heron along with the new vice chairman, Mr Thomas Devine.

The Club members would like to take this opportunity again to thank the previous Chairperson for all their hard work over the last number of years and wish the new leadership all the best in their future endeavours!