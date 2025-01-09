New locations announced for Succession Planning Workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural Support, the farm-focused charity, is expanding its reach with new locations for its ‘Farming for the Generations’ pilot programme.

This initiative, funded under the DAERA Farm Support and Development Programme, is designed to assist farming families in tackling the often-complex process of succession planning.

The roadshow, titled “Passing the Torch – Planning for Generations to Come,” will now visit Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh (Wednesday 22 January) and Mourne Country Hotel, Newry (Thursday 23 January) offering farm families a valuable opportunity to explore the many benefits this programme provides for smooth generational transitions.

Led by Rural Support, a charity dedicated to delivering expert assistance to the farming community, these introductory awareness sessions aim to equip families with the tools needed to discuss and plan the integration of the next generation into the business.

Kevin Doherty CEO Rural Support, Catherine McKenna, Farming for the Generations Programme Manager and Andrew Muir MLA.

The Farming for the Generations programme, launched by Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, takes a phased approach to succession

planning. It focuses on three key areas:

1. Planning for succession: Helping families create comprehensive transition plans.

2. Developing successors: Offering training and personal development opportunities for the incoming generation.

3. Sustained support: Providing guidance to both generations throughout the transition process.

Following the initial awareness sessions, interested farm businesses will have the chance to apply for the programme’s “Planning for Succession” phase. Selected participants will benefit from a tailored approach, including a comprehensive farm business review, development of a Personal Development Plan, and support in drafting a formal succession plan. Successful applicants will also avail of 1 to 1 farm business support from a Rural Support Mentor who have a wealth of knowledge and understanding of financial, business and technical support.

The programme also recognises the challenges faced by farm businesses without a clear family successor. To address this, it facilitates connections for farmers exploring alternative arrangements, such as partnerships with new entrants or collaborations with other farm businesses. These efforts aim to ensure that farm assets like land remain productive and beneficial.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support, emphasised the initiative’s importance: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the initial sessions and are excited to extend this opportunity to new areas. Succession planning should be a top priority for farming families, and we’re here to guide them through the process. These workshops create a welcoming space for families to address their concerns, share aspirations, and develop actionable strategies for long-term success. Participants leave equipped with the tools to ensure their farm thrives for future generations.”

Contact Information

To learn more or reserve your spot at one of the workshops, please contact Rural Support: Email: [email protected], Phone: 028 8676 0040