NFU win as UK beetroot growers celebrate first US export opportunity

​British beetroot will now be allowed to enter the United States (US) for the first time fresh off the back of a delegation of NFU and government representatives visiting the country to promote UK agriculture.

During the trip, NFU President Tom Bradshaw and NFU horticulture and potatoes board vice chair Stephen Shields visited a UK horticulture business in the State of New York that processes and sells beetroots. Local supply wasn’t keeping up with demand and the delegation made the case to officials in Washington D.C. that importing products from England could boost sales and benefit both UK and US growers.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “It is great news that after many years of campaigning, British beetroot growers will have access to the market in the United States (US) for the first time. Being able to access the US market, supplementing local production, will help to meet rising consumer demand for this healthy, nutritional crop, creating genuine growth opportunities for farmers and growers in the UK.

“I am especially delighted that this announcement comes days after we returned from the US where we were able to make the case for UK beetroot directly to government officials. Industry collaboration with government and especially with the UK’s agri-food attaché based in Washington has been key to resolving this issue.

“It shows the type of wins we’re able to achieve with the UK’s expanded network of agriculture attachés following a number of years of campaigning by the NFU for the creation of these positions. Long may the collaboration continue so British farmers and growers can expand into further markets and increase sales of great British food overseas.”

NFU horticulture and potatoes board vice chair Stephen Shields said: “As a grower, I am excited about the historic opportunity for UK beetroot to be exported to the US for the first time. It also shows just how important the trade visits the NFU conducts are and the opportunities they can deliver for businesses on the ground. This milestone not only enhances our market presence but also aligns with our ambition to grow the UK horticulture sector. By meeting the increasing demand for high-quality British produce, we can drive innovation and investment in our industry, benefiting growers and consumers alike."