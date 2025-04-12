NI bull tops British Friesian PLI rankings

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
The NI-bred British Friesian sire Inch Next has claimed the top spot in the £PLI rankings, published by AHDB.

Bred by the Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick, the newly available AI sire is a Catalane Chad son, bred from the Daphne family.

With a PLI £334 he delivers outstanding production:

265kgs milk, 31.3kgs fat plus protein, strong udder health -5 scc; -3 mastitis, and an excellent EnviroCow score of 1.9.

Inch Blackisle Daphne EX 92Inch Blackisle Daphne EX 92
Inch Blackisle Daphne EX 92

Inch Genetics has two bulls listed in the top five.

Rounding off the top five is Inch Hearty PLI £226.

He is a well-balanced performer, boasting a Lifespan Index +58 days, solid figures across production, daughter fertility, HealthyCow and EnviroCow.

Pictured is Inch Blackisle Daphne 2 EX 92, a 95 tons 5.32 bf 3.47 protein cow.

She is a GDam of Inch Next and Inch Hearty.

