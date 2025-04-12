NI bull tops British Friesian PLI rankings
Bred by the Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick, the newly available AI sire is a Catalane Chad son, bred from the Daphne family.
With a PLI £334 he delivers outstanding production:
265kgs milk, 31.3kgs fat plus protein, strong udder health -5 scc; -3 mastitis, and an excellent EnviroCow score of 1.9.
Inch Genetics has two bulls listed in the top five.
Rounding off the top five is Inch Hearty PLI £226.
He is a well-balanced performer, boasting a Lifespan Index +58 days, solid figures across production, daughter fertility, HealthyCow and EnviroCow.
Pictured is Inch Blackisle Daphne 2 EX 92, a 95 tons 5.32 bf 3.47 protein cow.
She is a GDam of Inch Next and Inch Hearty.
