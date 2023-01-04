NI Business figures receive New Year honours

Michael Bell

NIFDA Executive Director Michael Bell has been awarded an OBE for services to the Food and Drink Industry and the Economy in Northern Ireland, while Moy Park’s Ursula Lavery has been awarded an MBE.

Michael Bell OBE commented: “I am humbled to receive this honour. Food and drink is my lifelong passion, from watching my late father in the family bakery to spending decades working in and on behalf of the industry.

“While I’m personally delighted, this is also recognition for Northern Ireland food and drink as a whole, and the 113,000 people working in jobs related to the sector. Food and drink is one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic and successful industries, and our NIFDA members are among the most innovative businesses in NI.

Ursula Lavery, Moy Park

“It is a privilege to champion this great industry, and this honour is the icing on the cake,” he added.

Meanwhile Ursula Lavery, Technical and R&D Director Europe at award-winning food company Moy Park, has been awarded an MBE for services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy Northern Ireland.

Ursula Lavery MBE said: “I am absolutely delighted and very humbled to receive this honour. I am proud to be part of the Northern Ireland Agrifood industry, and this award is testament to the talented people I work with and everything we are doing to drive food integrity, animal welfare and provide a sustainable supply chain for our farmers and customers.”

Congratulating Ursula, Chris Kirke, President of Moy Park said: “Ursula is committed to achieving excellence across the supply chain, from fark to fork. She is a dedicated researcher, director and leader in our industry and on behalf of Moy Park we offer her our congratulations.”

Former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt, 62, from Bushmills, Co Antrim, was recognised in the New Year Honours for services to agriculture.

Other figures in the industry to receive awards also included:

Joseph Patrick Breen. Lately Senior Scientific Officer, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Marine Science and to Environmental Protection. (Ballycastle, County Antrim)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

- Dr Robert Anderson (Roy Anderson). For services to Science and Nature. (Newtownbreda, Belfast)

- Susan Shirley Cunningham DL. Lately President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association. For services to the Veterinary Profession in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

- James McVicar Morrison. For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

