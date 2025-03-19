NI farming is part of the climate change solution, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says the latest Climate Change Committee (CCC) budget highlights drastic measures required to meet the unrealistic net zero goal in Northern Ireland (NI) by 2050.

Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: "This situation could have been avoided if the majority of political representatives in NI had listened to expert advice when the NI climate change legislation was going through Stormont. We have consistently opposed forced cuts to livestock numbers, which would devastate rural communities and our national food security."

The UFU insists that food production and climate action must be balanced.

“NI, with a population of 1.9 million, produces enough food for 10 million people. Farming is the backbone of our economy, providing jobs not just in agriculture but across multiple sectors. The NI agri-food industry contributes £5.2 billion annually and supports 70,000 jobs - losses here could have far-reaching economic consequences.

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“The farming community continues to step up, getting on board with new schemes to make their farms more sustainable and efficient. This includes the Carbon Footprinting Programme, Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, and Farming for Carbon Programme – all of these have a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions,” added Mr McLenaghan.

Agriculture accounts for 28 percent of NI’s greenhouse gas emissions, but methane, a key contributor, is a short-lived gas.

Mr McLenaghan added: “Science shows that a stable livestock population does not drive global warming. Unlike long-lived gases such as CO₂, methane breaks down faster, and a stable livestock population does not contribute to global warming in the same way. Leading climate scientists have developed GWP* metrics that more accurately measure methane’s warming impact. The UFU has consistently highlighted that methane needs to be treated differently.”

The UFU says it remains firm - farmers are committed to emissions reductions but must not be unfairly targeted.

“NI cannot afford to sacrifice its agricultural industry in pursuit of unworkable climate goals agreed by politicians which experts clearly outlined were unachievable. Suppressing local food production will only increase reliance on imports from countries with higher emissions,” warned Mr McLenaghan.

The UFU has called on politicians to engage with farmers.

“We need a pragmatic approach that protects both the environment and our food security. Northern Ireland’s farmers are already leading the way in sustainable food production, adopting innovative practices that reduce emissions while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and animal welfare. With the right support, NI’s agriculture sector can continue to drive positive environmental change, safeguard rural livelihoods, and ensure food security for generations to come. Farmers are not the problem – they are a vital part of the solution,” said the UFU deputy president.