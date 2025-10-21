NI Food To Go businesses prepare for major awards gala

L-R: Q Radio presenter, Ibe Sesay, Junior Minister, Pam Cameron, NI Food To Go Chairperson and Henderson Foodservice Director, Kiera Campbell and NI Food To Go CEO, Michael Henderson

Northern Ireland’s multi-million-pound food to go sector is set for its biggest night of the year, as the NI Food To Go Awards return for a second time to honour the very best in the business.

Presented by the NI Food To Go Association and sponsored by Henderson Foodservice, the awards will celebrate the dedication, quality and innovation driving the region's dynamic food scene.

The official awards ceremony, taking place at the Crowne Plaza Belfast on 18th November 2025, is set to be the biggest event in the sector’s calendar, commemorating the outstanding individuals and establishments that contribute to Northern Ireland's thriving and innovative food to go landscape.

From beloved local fish and chip shops to specialist healthy food outlets, coffee emporiums, and vibrant street food vendors, the awards are dedicated to recognising the best of the best across the region.

The awards, now in their second year, have seen a significant increase in entries, highlighting the industry's continued growth and commitment to high standards. Winners will be announced following a rigorous judging process conducted by an independent panel of respected industry experts.

Michael Henderson, founder of the Northern Ireland Food To Go Association, said: "The NI Food To Go Awards is officially the biggest night in our calendar. Looking ahead to the gala on 18th November, the excitement is real.

“The sheer quality and volume of entries this year is an incredible testament to the resilience and sheer passion of this sector across Northern Ireland.

“We aren't just celebrating great food - we're celebrating businesses setting high standards for hygiene, sustainability, and top-class customer service. It's a night to honour the true trailblazers who are constantly moving our industry forward.”

The awards will acknowledge excellence across a diverse range of categories, with judging criteria focusing on more than just food quality, but also assessing hygiene, staff training, customer service, sustainability measures, and community engagement.

The black-tie gala, hosted by Q Radio's Ibe Sesay, promises an evening of superb networking, a four-course meal, and celebration for industry leaders, political representatives, and food influencers. Adding to the festivities, the evening will feature a special performance by comedian Paddy Raff.

For more information, visit nifoodtogo.co.uk.