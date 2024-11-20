A terrific entry of 50 Simmental calves over 7 classes from leading pedigree breeders throughout the province will go head-to-head to battle it out for the senior and junior calf championships.

Judging on the day is in the capable hands of club member Cara Moore from Beragh, Co Tyrone. Cara farms at home with her parents John and Diane on their family farm, breeding pedigree Simmentals under the Omorga prefix. Cara is currently work part time for Foyle Food Group on the agriculture team and is completing a Masters at University College Dublin in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development. When it comes to Simmentals this girl knows her stuff, winning numerous awards at young members stock judging events over the years.

The Omorga herd is no stranger to the show and sale ring with numerous successes over the years with notable achievements such as Omorga Samson, junior & overall champion in Perth 2007 purchased for a joint breed record at this time for 22,000 gns, and more recently selling Omorga Murphy for 16,000 gns as a weaned bull calf back in 2021 in Carlisle.

Cara is looking forward to this prestigious event in the NI Simmental calendar which is growing every year: “I am hoping to see a strong presentation of calves with good style, power, correctness and overall potential of Simmental characteristics.”

The NI Simmental Club would once again like to thank their dedicated sponsor for this event Ann Kennedy, Centra Ballinderry for her continued support to the club.

1 . 408106639_834327008493317_5231790605071475535_n.jpg 2023 junior champion Breaghey Class I 286 exhibited by Andrew Clarke pictured with sponsor Ann Kennedy & judge Matthew Robson Photo: freelance Photo Sales