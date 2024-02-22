Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gala awards ceremony, hosted by BBC NI presenter Jo Scott, will take place on Friday 15th March 2024 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast.

With over 400 guests expected in attendance, including key figures from food manufacturing, retail, local and national government, the event will celebrate the very best of Northern Ireland food and drink.

Firms of all sizes have entered this year’s awards, with 13 categories that shine a light on the products, processes and people that make Northern Ireland food and drink so successful.

Supported by principal partner firmus energy, the awards highlight local companies by giving them the opportunity to present innovative, quality products in front of key customers and stakeholders in the food and drink industry.

The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts and representatives from major retailers, including prestige partners Asda, Lidl, Marks and Spencer, and Tesco. Other event partners include KPMG Ireland, Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Invest Northern Ireland, Safefood, Vickerstock, Birnie Consultancy, Sysco Software and The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland.

Michael Bell, Executive Director at Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association said: “We’re really looking forward to the highly anticipated 17th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards, one of the most important events on the Northern Ireland business calendar. As we welcome leaders from industry, government and retail, these awards are recognised as a key indicator of quality and success for local food manufacturers and processors.

“Food and drink, together with the wider food supply chain, plays a crucial role in the Northern Ireland economy, supporting some 113,000 jobs and generating £4.9billion value added. That success is directly linked to the remarkable dedication, talent and ingenuity of food and drink companies of all sizes in Northern Ireland.

“Not only is the awards night an excellent opportunity for local food and drink companies to showcase their top class produce to key retail customers, but it is also a night to honour and celebrate our industry, and the people that have been central to growing this strong, innovative sector.”

Niall Martindale, Chief Executive Officer at firmus energy added: “We’re delighted to sponsor the 2024 Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards once again, recognising and celebrating the passion and dedication of the companies that make up our world-renowned food and drink industry.

“As Northern Ireland’s largest supplier of natural gas, firmus energy is playing an important role and supports NIFDA members as we collectively work to decarbonise energy and grow our circular economy in Northern Ireland, not least from the recycling of unavoidable food waste which is already being used to produce renewable gas in our local networks.”