O’Dowd launches public consultation on the use of tyres 10 years or older on certain vehicle types

This includes the front axles of heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches and on all axles of minibuses when fitted in single configuration. It does not include private cars.

Minister O’Dowd said: “In recent years the safety of older tyres on heavy vehicles has become a matter of increasing concern.

"There have been a number of very serious road traffic collisions involving coaches and trucks, some with tragic consequences where the accident investigator or a Coroner concluded that the tyre failure was as a direct result of its age.

library image

“I believe there is no compromise on the issue of road safety and I want my Department to be proactive where it can be.

"This consultation document seeks your views on proposals to introduce legislation making it an offence to use tyres 10 years or older on heavy goods vehicles and larger vehicles used to transport passengers.

“I would welcome your feedback on this important road safety issue and I would encourage all of those with a vested interest to complete the consultation.”

From 1 February 2021, legislation is in place in GB which places a ban on 10 year old tyres in GB. The ban applies to the front axles of HGV’s, buses and coaches, and all axles on minibuses when fitted in single configuration.

This ban applies not only to vehicles registered in GB but also to those that are visiting GB, which includes those from NI.

Currently the South has no policy on this issue.

The consultation will be open for eight weeks and will close at 23:59 on 18 December 2022. Documents are available at:

Citizen Space: https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/dfi-1/ban-of-tyres-aged-10-years-or-older-on-hgvs

and