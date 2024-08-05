O’Neill to judge Omagh Beltex Show
At his Glenarm farm, Eddie, a full-time joiner, runs 40 breeding pedigree Beltex ewes alongside a commercial flock. In addition to his role as Chairman, Eddie sits on the national committee of the Beltex Sheep Society and is a great ambassador for the breed.
The Lagyveagh Flock have had many successes in show and sale rings alike, including securing both the Championship and top price at the Beatties Omagh Show and Sale last September with a Shearling Ram, Lagyveagh Header.
As well as taking top priced female at the Dungannon Show and Export Sale later that month, with Lagyveagh Harp, a Shearling Ewe who took Reserve Female Champion.
Eddie has several prestigious judging appointments to his name, including being the first person from the Irish Club to judge in Belgium, the home of Beltex sheep.
Speaking ahead of Omagh, he said: “I am looking forward judging and seeing the quality on display from our Club members.
"I like an animal with a good carcass that is true to type. A genuine Beltex sheep that has plenty of muscle and shows character.”
The Omagh Show and Sale is on Friday, August 9 at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.
Showing starts at 17:30 and the sale starts at 19:00. Bidding will be available online via MartEye.
n An online catalogue will be available on the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Facebook page.
