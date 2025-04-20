Open days at Agri-Power Donegal and Omagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noel, Helen and the staff of Agri-Power Omagh and Donegal are very excited to invite you to their Open Days next week on Wednesday, 23rd April in Lifford and on Friday, 25th in Omagh from 12noon until 9pm each day.

There’s lots of new machinery to see including the recently launched John Deere 6M series. Several models will be on display next week and the brand new Kramer KT316 & KL37.8T models will be available to see. This will be the first time that the KT316 has been seen in UK & Ireland as it has just arrived in time for the Open Days.

These machines are built with a specification suitable for the agricultural landscape we are most familiar with here in Ireland. Also, see the range of heavy duty RONCO shear grabs in stock.

There will be special offers in the Parts Department – 15% discount off all parts in stock and there will be light refreshments available on both days.

There will be lots of new machinery to see at Agri-Power

A charity close to the hearts of the staff of Agri-Power will benefit from your donations for your cuppa and tasty eats.

The staff of Agri-Power look forward to seeing you next week.

Any queries, please contact Agri-Power.