Police name 21-year-old man killed in Co Down collision
It is understood he is from the Kilkeel area.
Mr Cunningham was the driver of a silver VW Bora which was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.
“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/