Police name 21-year-old man killed in Co Down collision

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 16th Sep 2025, 18:28 BST
Ryan Cunninghamplaceholder image
Ryan Cunningham
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that the man who died following a serious road traffic collision in Downpatrick on Monday, September 15th was 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham.

It is understood he is from the Kilkeel area.

Mr Cunningham was the driver of a silver VW Bora which was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

