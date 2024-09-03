Practical strategies for manufacturing growth funding to be featured at upcoming Belfast conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses in Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector will have the opportunity to gain expert insights into securing growth funding at the upcoming Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition.

The event, scheduled for September 12 at the TEC Belfast, will feature a dedicated session on practical strategies for financing growth, tailored specifically to the needs of SMEs in the manufacturing industry.

The session will be led by Mark Johnston, Director of Johnston Financial Solutions, who brings 35 years of experience in the financial services sector.

“Securing the right kind of funding can be a game-changer for SMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector where capital-intensive projects often require significant financial backing,” said Mark.

Mark Johnston, Director of Johnston Financial Solutions

Specialising in helping SMEs secure the funding they need to expand and thrive, Mark’s expertise spans growth funding, hire purchase and leasing, and commercial property funding. His practical, client-focused approach ensures that businesses receive the right financial support to achieve their goals.

His session, titled “Financing Growth: How Commercial Finance Can Help You To Grow Your Business,” will cover a range of topics critical to business leaders looking to scale their operations.

Attendees will learn about different types of financial products available, including growth funding, hire purchase and leasing, and commercial property opportunities. The session will also address key considerations for managing financial risks and ensuring that businesses are well-positioned for long-term success.

A key element of the discussion will be how manufacturing SMEs can access and leverage both secured and unsecured finance options. Mark will share practical examples drawn from his extensive experience in the field, illustrating how businesses can effectively utilise these financial tools to support their growth ambitions.

“At the conference, I’ll be sharing strategies that businesses can use to navigate the complex financial landscape and find tailored solutions that fit their unique needs and growth objectives. The session aims to demystify the process of securing growth funding, making it more accessible to business owners and managers who may not have extensive financial expertise.”

The Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition is recognised as the premier event for the manufacturing sector in the region. Now in its fifth year, the conference is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates from across the UK and Ireland, making it the largest gathering of its kind in Northern Ireland.

In addition to the session on growth funding, the event will feature more than a hundred trade stands, showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and services that are driving the future of manufacturing.

Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Events, the organisers of the conference, highlighted the importance of this session for manufacturing businesses in Northern Ireland.

He explained: “Access to the right type of funding is crucial for any business looking to grow, but it’s especially important for SMEs in the manufacturing sector, where capital-intensive projects and the need for innovation are key drivers of success.

“Mark Johnston’s session on growth funding will provide attendees with the practical knowledge they need to secure financing that aligns with their business goals, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the challenges ahead.”

The event will also feature a comprehensive programme of workshops and keynote speeches, covering a wide range of topics including sustainability, lean productivity, continuous improvement, automation, robotics, procurement, 3D printing, and precision engineering. Networking opportunities will be abundant, with designated zones set up to facilitate connections between industry leaders, suppliers, and potential partners.

This year’s event will also place a strong emphasis on networking and collaboration. Special networking zones will be set up to facilitate connections between buyers, suppliers, and industry leaders. These zones are designed to maximise the opportunity for attendees to make new contacts, explore potential partnerships, and discuss pressing issues facing the industry.

The conference is supported by leading organisations and institutions, including the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), a £100 million innovation centre led by Queen’s University Belfast in partnership with industry, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Ulster University. AMIC’s involvement underscores the event’s importance as a platform for advancing manufacturing innovation in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the event Sam Turner, CEO of AMIC, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition once again in 2024.

“This event is a fantastic platform to showcase innovations in manufacturing and the cutting-edge research that underpins them. It also allows us to highlight our £100m Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), which will turbocharge Northern Ireland’s manufacturing capabilities and embed a culture of innovation to drive increased productivity.”

Registration for the 2024 Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on September 12 at TEC Belfast is free and tickets are available from northernirelandmanufacturing.co.uk/register