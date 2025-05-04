PRISM 2030: Farming for the future of sustainable beef production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sustainability and efficiency are at the heart of modern farming. For Northern Irish beef producer James Digney these principles are guiding the future of his family-run enterprise in Donaghmore, near Newry, Co. Down.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of 52 farmers in Northern Ireland participating in ABP’s PRISM 2030 initiative, James is embracing data-driven insights to enhance the sustainability of his farm.

PRISM 2030 is ABP’s ambitious programme designed to improve the sustainability of UK red meat production by 2030. The initiative provides farmers with invaluable advice and support that can benefit not only their own farms but also the wider beef and lamb supply chain.

Exploring a Data-Led Approach to Farming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Digney

James’ farm specialises in rearing dairy calves to beef, with a strong focus on Aberdeen Angus, alongside a small herd of spring-calving pedigree Limousin cattle.His commitment to efficiency and environmental stewardship led him to engage with Northern Ireland’s Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), making his farm one of the first to be sampled. The scheme has provided James with vital insights into his soil type and fertility, highlighting key deficiencies that impact grass growth and pasture management.

Having previously been involved in CAFRE’s Business Development Groups (BDGs), James understands the importance of knowledge-sharing and continuous learning. “I enjoy farm walks and discussion groups as you always have takeaways you can bring to your own farm, and it is good to see it in action,” he says.

By taking a measured, data-driven approach, James is keen to improve both efficiency and profitability on his farm, creating a sustainable and resilient business model for the next generation.

Implementing Practical Investments for Improved Performance

Professor Jude Capper is ABP Chair of Sustainable Beef and Sheep Production at Harper Adams. She leads the scientific research arm of PRISM 2030. A renowned expert on the environmental impacts and sustainability of global livestock production systems, her role entails the development of research and taught postgraduate programmes in sustainable ruminant meat production systems for the benefit of students and the extended UK beef & lamb sector. ABP works alongside Professor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capper’s team at Harper Adams University, the Anderson’s Centre and Agrecalc to collate, analyse and interpret farm data into meaningful reports that can be utilised by the farmers.

Following his carbon benchmarking audit and expert advice from Professor Capper, James applied for the PRISM grant to enhance his grazing infrastructure. With the funding, he purchased electric fencing equipment to develop a paddock grazing system—initially around his farmyard and homestead, with plans to extend it to an out-farm. The paddock system features adaptable boundaries to facilitate both silage harvesting and slurry spreading.

“We are already seeing the benefits of improved grazing efficiency and look forward to replicating the system on our out-farm,” James notes.

Recent efforts to improve soil health have included stitching white clover into various paddocks. Though establishment was challenged by dry weather, early signs of success are now evident. As clover colonisation progresses, James anticipates a reduction in inorganic nitrogen usage and improvements in soil structure and water filtration, contributing to both economic and environmental gains.

Assessing Calf Performance Through On-Farm Experimentation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond soil and grazing management, James has also been keen to assess the impact of sourcing strategies on cattle performance. In the summer of 2022, he launched his own on-farm experiment, comparing ABP Horizon calves (sourced at 16 weeks from dedicated Blade rearing units) with dealer-sourced calves of similar age. Both groups were reared under identical conditions, including the same feeding, housing, and finishing regimes.

“The ABP calves were sourced from Blade rearing units, which reduces biosecurity risks and provides valuable herd history,” James explains. “All Blade calves are also vaccinated for IBR and RSV before leaving the units.”

Initially, growth rates between the two groups were comparable, but at around 15–16 months of age, James began to notice a distinct advantage among the ABP calves.

“At this stage, the ABP calves tend to ‘take off’ in terms of growth, weight gain, and feed intake,” he observes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final performance figures back up these visual indicators. ABP-bred Angus cattle consistently reach the target liveweight of 600kg more quickly, with an average kill-out percentage of 51.7%. Their slaughter age averages at 24 months, meeting retailer finishing specifications and maximising efficiency.

Next Steps: Evaluating Long-Term Sustainability Benefits

James Digney’s experience with PRISM 2030 highlights how progressive, data-driven farming practices can deliver tangible benefits. While early results are promising and as the PRISM 2030 initiative continues, James’ and other participating farms will undergo further evaluations this year to help refine best practices and maximise future benefits.