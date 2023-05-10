Professor Elizabeth Magowan appointed as new president of BSAS

Elizabeth, a renowned animal scientist and academic, brings a wealth of experience to the role and is expected to lead the Society towards further success in evidencing the role of livestock and advancing the field of animal science.

Elizabeth is currently the Director of Sustainable Agri-Food Sciences Division at the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and is a highly respected leader in the animal science industry, with over 20 years of experience in the field. She has been a keen member of the British Society of Animal Science for many years and has held several key positions in the organization, including Vice President and Chair of the Society's Finance and Governance committee. She was also awarded the Hammond award in 2017 in recognition of her scientific work and it’s impact on industry.

"I am honoured and excited to take on the role of President of the British Society of Animal Science," said Elizabeth. "The Society plays a critical role in providing a forum for animal scientists across the UK and Ireland and beyond to come together as a community with a key goal of advancing animal science and disseminating the state of the art knowledge with regard to animal sciences. I am looking forward to working with the members and partners of BSAS to further these important objectives."

Elizabeth Magowan, President BSAS

Elizabeth takes over from the outgoing President, Mr Kim Matthews, who served in the role for the past three years. The Society is grateful for Kim’s contributions and leadership during his tenure, including overseeing several initiatives (during challenging covid times) aimed at promoting the use of evidence-based practices in animal production and enhancing the public understanding of animal science.

"We are delighted to have Elizabeth Magowan as our new President," said BSAS Chief Executive, Maggie Mitchell. "She is an outstanding leader in the field of animal science and is passionate about fostering the society to drive impact for a wide range of stakeholders. We look forward to working with her to further advance the mission of the Society."

The Board has been further strengthened by the promotion of Prof David Kenny (Teagasc) to the role of Senior Vice President and Dr Helen Warren (Alltech) to the role of Vice President. At the recent AGM the society was also delighted to welcome the appointment of six new Trustees to the board.

About BSAS: