The NI Water team including main contractor Murphy Dawson WAM & McAdam Design.

NI Water is pleased to announce the completion of a £3.5 million investment to replace Avish Water Pumping Station, located within our Carmoney Water Treatment Works, which will be essential to the future resilience of the local water supply infrastructure.

The recently completed Avish Water Pumping Station, forms a key part of the first phase and is an integral part of the overall Carmoney to Strabane Strategic Trunk Main. This is an essential water supply system, including a new ongoing 28km pipeline between Carmoney Water Treatment Works in Eglinton and Castletown Service Reservoir in Strabane, that will ensure the resilience and ongoing provision of high-quality water to customers in the Northwest.

The Pumping Station is critical to improve operational flexibility; increase the resilience and robustness of the network and provide connectivity between the Northern and Western Water Zones (serving the wider Derry/Londonderry and Strabane areas).

Tzvetelina Bogoina, NI Water’s Director of Infrastructure Delivery said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of this major Pumping Station, which plays a key role in improving the water supply infrastructure in the Carmoney area and wider Northwest. This pumping station and wider improvements to come in future phases will bring many benefits to our customers, including improved security of the local water supply.

“This investment will be particularly important during the winter months and other unplanned events, helping to reduce supply interruptions and restrictions, whilst enhancing water quality. This will future proof the local water infrastructure, providing people with an improved, more reliable service.

“We appreciate the support of local landowners and the wider community in helping us to progress the overall Carmoney to Strabane Trunk Main scheme, which, once complete, will deliver an improved water supply network and help safeguard the local water supply.”

The main contractor for this project is Murphy Dawson WAM, with Project Management support from McAdam Design.