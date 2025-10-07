£3.75m price tag for outstanding mixed farm in thelee of the Lammermuir Hills

Pogbie Farm is situated in an attractive and unspoilt part of East Lothian

An outstanding mixed farm in the lee of the Lammermuir Hills, with extensive stock accommodation and a modernised farmhouse, has hit the market for a price tag of over £3.75 million.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pogbie Farm is situated in an attractive and unspoilt part of East Lothian, 1.7 miles south of the hamlet of Humbie and only 19 miles from Edinburgh city centre, enjoying outstanding views northwards towards the Firth of Forth. The surrounding countryside, nestled at the foot of the Lammermuir Hills, is renowned for its highly productive mixed arable and livestock farms.

Acquired by the current owners in 1987, Pogbie is a highly regarded mixed arable and livestock holding that has benefitted from considerable investment, especially in farm infrastructure. At its centre is a spacious modernised farmhouse with its own gated access. Arranged over two floors it includes three reception rooms, a sunroom and a bright, contemporary kitchen along with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is also a detached four bedroom cottage that is ideally positioned for a stockman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pogbie currently carries approximately 130 continental cross Aberdeen Angus suckler cows plus followers, and, with its extensive cattle accommodation and high quality ancillary buildings, has housing capacity for over 600 cows and young stock, with all winter fodder produced on the farm. In addition, the farm supports a flock of approximately 500 breeding ewes. As well as its livestock credentials Pogbie boasts equestrian facilities including a manège and stabling.

The land, which totals around 527 acres, is well-suited to a beef and sheep enterprise, with a rotation of grass and arable cropping. Typically, around 120 acres are cropped and 200 acres are cut for silage each year. The highly productive arable land has until recently been let out, with a typical rotation including spring barley, winter barley and winter wheat. There is also approximately 66 acres of woodland, providing amenity, biodiversity and shelter for livestock.

Luke French for Savills comments: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a truly first-class mixed farm in one of Scotland’s most beautiful and accessible locations. The quality of the land and fixed equipment is exceptional, the farmhouse offers superb comfort and all of this is situated less than 20 miles from central Edinburgh. With very few well-equipped mixed farms coming to the market this year, we expect strong and competitive interest.”

Savills invites offers over £3.75 million for Pogbie Farm.

for further details and images, please contact: BethHocking, Savills Scottish Press Office, 0131 247 3739 [email protected]