Pupils visit Foyle Food Group's 'Farm of Excellence'
Sixteen pupils from Holy Trinity College and Cookstown High School visited Foyle Food Group’s ‘Farm of Excellence’, located outside Cookstown on Friday, 15th October.
Pupils are conducting a research project to investigate the effect of different welfare treatments on cattle performance.
They completed their first of three weighing afternoons as they follow the progress of two batches of Aberdeen Angus cattle in the finishing period. The pupils will calculate daily liveweight gains for each group and will compare the effect of the improved welfare measures on cattle performance.
Pupils are learning about key factors that affect beef cattle performance, the importance of good animal welfare and skills such as accurate recording and farm safety.