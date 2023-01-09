Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the USPCA, said it is is saddened and dismayed at the incident.

The latest case involved a litter of cross breed puppies approximately eight weeks old being abandoned in a field in Whitecross, South Armagh. Discovered by a member of the public and brought into the care of the USPCA, the young vulnerable puppies were left to fend for themselves.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are disheartened that despite numerous pleas to the public regarding responsible pet ownership, we are still seeing defenceless young animals being abandoned only weeks after Christmas

USPCA staff with the abandoned puppies

“Following examination from our veterinary team, the six abandoned puppies are undergoing treatment and will hopefully be ready for rehoming in due course.

“We urge the public to think long and hard about their pets – are they neutered? Are you capable of looking after an unexpected litter? If not, we remind them to think as a responsible owner and have their pets neutered – there is absolutely no excuse for leaving young animals to suffer because you haven’t made this conscious decision.”

