Ready Egg invests £2.9million to drive productivity and growth in Fermanagh

L-R: Charles Crawford, Founder, Ready Egg with Gráinne Moody, Director of Food and Drink, Invest NI, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, and Jenna Crawford, Ready Egg HR & Compliance Manager

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced a £2.9million investment by Lisnaskea-based Ready Egg to boost productivity and accelerate sales growth.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company provides a wide range of high-quality egg products to the food service and processing sectors and employs 150 people locally.

Under the Agri-Food Investment Initiative (AFII) (www.investni.com/support-for-business/funding-support/agri-food-investment-initiative), Invest NI has offered Ready Egg more than £500,000 towards the capital investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after a tour of the facility, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “This investment marks a significant boost for rural Fermanagh and aligns with my economic vision to create greater regional balance and drive productivity. It will fast-track Ready Egg’s operational efficiency, improve energy usage, and support our Green Skills Delivery goals.”

The Minister added that the investment would also create opportunities for upskilling and workforce development, while delivering positive ripple effects throughout Ready Egg’s supply chain:

“The impact of this investment will be felt by many small, family-owned farms across the north, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between government and industry to support sustainable growth.”

The company processes more than one billion eggs each year at its plants in Lisnaskea and Chesterfield, with products including liquid and powered egg, hard-boiled and scrambled egg and egg mayonnaise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is investing in machinery such as an egg breaking plant, a reverse osmosis plant and packaging robots to automate manual tasks and increase operational efficiencies.

Charles Crawford, founder of Ready Egg, said: “We began egg production in Lisnaskea in 1975 and have grown Ready Egg into the largest egg processor in the UK and Ireland.

“This exciting investment in robotics and automation will transform our business and improve productivity across a number of key operational areas.

“This investment also underlines our commitment to sustainability by increasing energy efficiency and reducing waste.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gráinne Moody, Director of Food and Drink at Invest NI said: “AFII aims to close Northern Ireland’s productivity gap and help local agri-food and drink processors become more competitive.

“So far, the scheme has supported several regional businesses to deliver major productivity projects to improve outputs and introduce cutting-edge robotics and automation.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Ready Egg’s investment, which has the potential to boost the company’s productivity by up to 50%, transform its capacity and modernise its processes through digitalisation.”