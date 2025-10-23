Rose’s Memory Walk raises over £9,000 for Marie Curie
On 17th July Olive Wallace organised a walk on Benone Beach in memory of Rose Watson who sadly passed away in May 2024.
Rose would have turned 70 on 16th July and her close friend, Olive Wallace, organised the event to coincide with her birthday as they were born just one day apart.
The walk was well supported by many friends, family members and individuals from the local community.
Donations came from as far away as Australia and America, reflecting how highly Rose was regarded.
The funds raised will benefit Marie Curie nurses, whose care was deeply appreciated by Rose and her family.
Olive expressed her delight at raising over £9,000 for this worthy cause.