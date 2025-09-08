Rural Crime Week NI 2025 launched

Superintendent Johnston McDowell, Justice Minister Naomi Long, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir and Constable Emma Smith

Rural Crime Week NI 2025 takes place between 8 and 12 September this year and will see police and a host of partners from the Rural Crime Partnership embark on a digital-led awareness campaign, supported by operational police activity, in support of rural and farming communities throughout Northern Ireland.

The Rural Crime Partnership (RCP), which is made up of representatives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Department of Justice (DoJ), Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFC), Policing and Community Safety Partnerships (PCSP), the Federation of Small Businesses and NFU Mutual, provides a mechanism for police and rural-focused organisations to come together to identify the issues which directly affect our rural communities, highlight any trends in criminality, devise strategies and programmes to specifically address the concerns and priorities of rural communities, and prevent crime to help our rural communities feel safer.

Partnership working has enabled all of the organisations involved to better understand the experiences of those impacted by rural crime and implement a focused programme of work to tackle it.

Crime can seriously affect the lives and livelihoods of people in rural communities and in understanding this, the partners have joined forces for Rural Crime Week NI 2025 to highlight the issue by providing a snapshot of the excellent work being carried out in our communities throughout the year, and to signpost individuals to the range of support services available.

Rural Crime lead for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Whilst agricultural crime has recorded a marked decrease in the past 12 months, thanks in 6 September 2025 no small part to the combined efforts of the Rural Crime Partnership, Agricultural and Rural Crime overall remain key priorities for policing.

"Often when we think of rural crime we think of the theft of farm machinery or plant, livestock theft, or burglary however as with any diverse, dynamic community in our society, the issues faced by rural communities and the crimes experienced in those communities, are complex and ever-evolving. That is why during this year’s Rural Crime Week NI in addition to farm security and crime prevention, we will also be focusing on topics like tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Road Safety, and Firearm Security amongst others.

"We know from our work with victims that every crime or incident has a real impact on the individual, their families and their community, and so our work with those affected by rural crime in any guise continues to be of great importance across all areas of policing. Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are extremely proactive in their local areas, really getting to know people and the possible problems they face, and their work is supported and supplemented by a host of specialist resourcing from throughout PSNI such as our Organised Crime Branch, Public Protection Branch and Roads Policing.

"We also work closely with our counterparts in An Gardaí Síochána and other law enforcement agencies to combat rural criminality and we have dedicated, expert Analysts who provide important data which is used to inform policing activity and to help ensure that our limited resources are properly allocated. Our specialist Crime Prevention Officers also work locally in communities to help deter criminals and reduce crime through initiatives such as property marking, home or farm visits and hosting events focused on topics like domestic abuse or online safety.

"We hope that this year’s Rural Crime Week will help make the public more aware of the kinds of diverse issues faced in our rural communities and help provide information and advice mechanisms for people who may need or want support.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “I welcome the launch of this year’s Rural Crime Week, which will highlight the challenges faced by rural businesses and communities, including the fact that incidents of domestic abuse are often higher in rural areas.

"My Department chairs the Rural Crime Partnership and remains committed to working with all partners, including rural businesses and communities, to ensure that we all feel safe where we live and work. I am very aware of the impact that such crime has on victims and the consequences for both businesses and the economy and also for people’s sense of security.

"This annual campaign provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the signs of rural crime, including incidents of domestic violence in rural communities, and encourages everyone to report them using the usual methods, including reporting anonymously via Crimestoppers. It is only by reporting crimes that we can begin to tackle those who seek to target the rural community in this way.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: “Rural Crime Week is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unique challenges faced by our rural communities. Through the Rural Crime Partnership, we work together to confront many of the challenges, which include the theft of animals and machinery and the deep impact this has on our farm businesses and their families.

"We must also continue to tackle environmental crimes such as illegal dumping and pollution, not only for the grave environmental consequences but also for the blight they leave on the natural beauty of our landscapes. The vitality of our rural communities depends on our collective commitment.”

Superintendent McDowell added: “Rural Crime Week NI is an opportunity for all of us to have important conversations about the range of issues faced by those living in modern rural communities and how we, as a collective, can address these and make our rural areas safe for everyone.

To report rural crime of any kind you can call 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information about rural crime can also be given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ”

For more information on rural crime prevention please visit: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/rural-crime-prevention