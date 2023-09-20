Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Run in partnership with KPMG Ireland, the event will be held on Thursday 12th October in the Hilton Hotel, Belfast.

With 300 people are expected to attend, the event is widely recognised as an opportunity for food and drink leaders to come together to celebrate the industry, discuss challenges it faces and look to opportunities for growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the dinner, NIFDA Executive Director Michael Bell OBE said: “We are delighted to have Simon join us at our annual dinner this year, as we celebrate Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing industry and discuss the key issues that are facing NIFDA members.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Michael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and Russell Smyth, Head of Sustainable Futures, KPMG Ireland

"These are challenging times, and over the past year we have seen unprecedented levels of food inflation, as energy, feed, and fertiliser prices rose as a result of the war in Ukraine and other global factors.

“Despite the challenges the industry faces, Northern Ireland food and drink continues to grow and the focus of NIFDA members remains on producing high quality, sustainable food and drink for our customers. Across the supply chain, we generate billions in value added to the local economy and support some 113,000 jobs across Northern Ireland. With the right support, we can grow even further with the right capital investment and export marketing support from government.”