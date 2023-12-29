Shortcross founder to lead growth of industry through Drinks Ireland

DAVID Boyd-Armstrong, the joint founder and master distiller at Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar, County Down, has been elected Chair of Drinks Ireland, Dublin.

His role will be on guiding the spirits category in Ireland towards continued success, emphasising the quality of Irish spirits on a global scale.

David founded the Rademon Estate Distillery, home of Shortcross Gin and Whiskey, with his wife Fiona Boyd-Armstrong in 2012. He has been elected to a two-year term as chair of Drinks Ireland Spirits council, taking over from Bryan Fallon of Heaven Hill.

Drinks Ireland Spirits represents the spirits industry across Ireland on policy advocacy, taxation, trade and market developments, and the ongoing international protection of Ireland’s Geographic Indicators (GIs).

David Boyd-Armstrong of Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar, Co Down has been named chairman of Drinks Ireland. (Pic: Supplied)

David says: “The spirits industry across the island of Ireland has a vibrant offering and is central to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of the island. Domestic sales and exports have steadily risen after a challenging few years. It is wonderful to see the growing awareness and appreciation both at home and abroad of unmatched quality of Irish spirits, especially our protected Geographic Indication (GI) spirits: Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Poitín. I look forward to helping bring the category into a new chapter of continued success and growth.”