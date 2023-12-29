Shortcross founder to lead growth of industry through Drinks Ireland
His role will be on guiding the spirits category in Ireland towards continued success, emphasising the quality of Irish spirits on a global scale.
David founded the Rademon Estate Distillery, home of Shortcross Gin and Whiskey, with his wife Fiona Boyd-Armstrong in 2012. He has been elected to a two-year term as chair of Drinks Ireland Spirits council, taking over from Bryan Fallon of Heaven Hill.
Drinks Ireland Spirits represents the spirits industry across Ireland on policy advocacy, taxation, trade and market developments, and the ongoing international protection of Ireland’s Geographic Indicators (GIs).
David says: “The spirits industry across the island of Ireland has a vibrant offering and is central to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of the island. Domestic sales and exports have steadily risen after a challenging few years. It is wonderful to see the growing awareness and appreciation both at home and abroad of unmatched quality of Irish spirits, especially our protected Geographic Indication (GI) spirits: Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Poitín. I look forward to helping bring the category into a new chapter of continued success and growth.”
Aengus King, head, Drinks Ireland Spirits, adds: “I know that David will bring his years of invaluable experience and expertise to the role of Chair, and I look forward to working with him. I also want to sincerely thank our outgoing chair, Bryan Fallon, for his years of hard work.”