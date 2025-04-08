Silent Valley reopens following Mourne wildfires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NI Water has reopened Silent Valley following the recent wildfires in the wider Mourne area.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public should continue to adhere to the signage and barriers erected around the Silent Valley site when visiting for their personal safety.

NI Water’s area manager east Gary Presho said: “We are pleased to announce the Silent Valley Dam and Ben Crom Reservoir are both open and accessible to the public again. However, the safety of visitors is paramount and extensive fencing and signage has been erected to prevent unauthorised access to certain areas following damage caused by Storm Éowyn. Some of the nature trails also remain closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Silent Valley café and Mourne Shuttle Bus service are also operating again, details of which can be found at across their social media via Silent Valley Café and Mourne Shuttle Bus Service.

NI Water has reopened Silent Valley following the recent wildfires in the wider Mourne area.

“We would like to reiterate our appeal to the public to be vigilant about wildfires. Wildfires not only pose a risk to human life, wildlife and the environment but also our drinking water catchment areas. Activities such as littering, using disposable BBQs and burning waste increases the risk of wildfires, especially when weather conditions are breezy, so special care therefore must be taken.”

Further information about Silent Valley is available via NI Water’s website at www.niwater.com/silent-valley

Some do’s and don’ts:

- Do not light fires in and around forests or open land

NI Water has reopened Silent Valley following the recent wildfires in the wider Mourne area.

- Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If you see a fire, gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

- Telephone the NI Fire and Rescue Service on 999 and report the fire and its location

- Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions

- If you see someone deliberately setting fires, report it to the PSNI immediately as it is a criminal offence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Some friendly advice when enjoying your time in the countryside:

- Leave no trace; please take your rubbish with you

- Never fly-tip waste material

- Extinguish cigarettes and other flammable materials properly

- Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows

- Avoid using open fires