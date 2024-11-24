Alan Thompson and his son Joel are sixty-nine calves into the current calving season with only one of the new arrivals needing any form of intervention.

“And that was a calf coming backwards, an issue that can arise on any dairy farm, irrespective of the dry cow management procedures that are put in place ” Alan explained.

“The other 68 just popped out with all doing tremendously well.”

The Thompsons milk 220 cows close to Saintfield in Co Down. Their herd is currently averaging 8,500L at 4.3% butterfat and 3.4% protein

Discussing the benefits of the Ocean Harvest pre calver buckets, l to r: Saintfield dairy farmer - Joel Thompson and Richard Owens from Owens Farm Solutions

“We are calving cows for 10 months in the year,” Joel commented. “But there is a strong focus on producing as much milk as possible at this time of the year.”

He added: “We put a lot of emphasis on managing the cows well in the run-up to calving. The aim is to have the cows calve down with the minimum of stress and difficulty.

“This means that they are ready to re-join the milking group with lots of vitality. It also ensures that calves are born with lots of vigour, benefitting from the high quality colostrum available from their mothers.”

Both Alan and Joel are quick to confirm that use of Ocean Harvest mineral buckets at the very heart of their pre calver management practices.

Joel explained: “We have been using the Ocean Harvest Pre Calver buckets for ten years. They can be used in the fields while cows are at grass or in the sheds at this time of the year with equally positive impact.

“They are extremely palatable with the result that the cows and heifers get all the minerals and vitamins they need in the ruin up to calving.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating. Difficult calvings are a rare event on the farm. And we fully attribute this to the use of the Ocean Harvest buckets.”

The Ocean Harvest mineral range is distributed in Northern Ireland by Owens Farm Solutions.

Richard Owens from the company was a recent visitor to the Thompson farm.

He commented: “What makes the Ocean Harvest range unique is the inclusion of two bespoke seaweed sources.”

According to Richard, seaweed-based nutritional solutions offer the livestock sectors a source of extremely effective mineral and vitamin sources.

He further explained: “This has been confirmed by a significant number of research trials and the experience gained by farmers themselves.

"The Ocean Harvest range has a strong and proven record in boosting fertility levels in cows plus the attainment of easier calving. The experiences gained by Alan and Joel Thompson over many years, while using the buckets is further endorsement of this fact.”

Ocean Harvest buckets contain chelated copper, zinc and selenium. In addition, the entire mineral content of the seaweed base is naturally chelated.

Three top buffering ingredients are also included in the specification, including calcium oxide and an organic form of calcium, which buffer against acidity.

Finally, a green seaweed meal base has therapeutic and digestive properties. The combined seaweed sources contain n a total of 32 minerals and vitamins.

For further information, contact Richard Owens on 07990 690857.