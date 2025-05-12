‘Stop before someone is injured or killed’ - Muir

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are asking everyone to be vigilant during the current warm and dry spring weather as the potential wildfire hazard risk is high.

The plea for assistance comes as a multi-agency response, led by Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, tackled a large wildfire in the Slieve Beagh area in Co Tyrone.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said last Saturday: “The current fire near Clogher is another stark reminder on how quickly they can spread, creating significant risk to life and property while causing extensive environmental damage.

“The fire in Counties Tyrone and Monaghan has torn through approximately a third of a precious protected site which includes a Special Area of Conservation for the endangered Hen Harrier during nesting season as well as important blanket bog habitat.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“With the current conditions set to last into the weekend and beyond I plead with everyone to heed the elevated hazard warning issued, remain extra vigilant to fires in our countryside and report to the Police or Crimestoppers anyone you know involved in deliberate and malicious fires.

“Those who know the individuals involved must come forward and help us apprehend the culprits wreaking destruction across our countryside.”

Minister Muir continued: “Once ignited, fire can spread rapidly, especially in areas with dead grasses, gorse, forestry and heather. Large areas can become engulfed in a very short period of time putting life, property and wildlife at real risk. This activity must stop before someone is killed or injured.”

Area Commander Barry Ross, NIFRS, said: “With the dry weather set to continue over the next few days we are asking the public to support their Firefighters by staying safe from fire in the countryside. Dealing with wildfires is not only challenging and physically demanding for our Firefighters, it is extremely resource intensive for our Service and partner agencies. If you are enjoying the weather this weekend, please do so responsibly and follow our safety advice.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife, as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.

“The unpredictability of fire can also mean that those causing them may be putting their own lives at risk as well as the lives of the fire service personnel and other emergency services tasked to deal with them.

“I would remind the public that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should contact us immediately.

“Anyone caught deliberately setting a wildfire will be prosecuted to the full extend that the law allows.”

The public are urged to exercise common sense in the countryside. While the wildfire risk is high, please avoid lighting fires of any kind. Please also be considerate in parking vehicles near nature sites so as not to block access for emergency vehicles. If you do see a fire, do not attempt to tackle it yourself, report it immediately to Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

Extra caution is also advised with respect to use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation on cultivated land in the current conditions. Operators of such equipment should ensure that the machinery is well maintained and that any heat insulation is in place, is intact and maintained to help reduce the risk of fire. Farmers and landowners are also reminded that the prescribed burning window is now closed.