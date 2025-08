Super trade for cattle at Swatragh

stock image

Monday, 4th August saw an entry of 60 cattle presented for sale at Swatragh which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 351p/kg for a BB at 780kg and to a top of £2740 per head for the same cow.

Heifers sold to 510p/kg for a Lim at 210kg (£1070) and to a top of £2190 per head for a CH at 562kg (390p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 492p/kg for a CH at 364kg (£1790) and to a top of £2540 per head for a Lim at 600kg (416p/kg).

Sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, BB 780kg £2740 (351), Gulladuff producer, Lim 680kg £2330 (343), Upperlands producer, CH 740kg £2530 (342), Bellaghy producer, Sim 520kg £1680 (323), Garvagh producer, ST 600kg £1830 (305).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, Lim 210kg £1070 (510), Gulladuff producer, CH 256kg £1240 (484), Gulladuff producer. CH 348kg £1560 (448), Portglenone producer, BB 350kg £1490 (426), Portglenone producer, BB 350kg£1490 (426).

400 to 500kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, CH 402kg £1820 (453), Gulladuff producer, CH 414kg £1770 (428), Gulladuff producer, Lim 404kg £1650 (408), Bellaghy producer, CH 424kg £1550 (366), Portglenone producer, BB 444kg £1620 (365), Gulladuff producer, CH 440kg £1600 (364), Kilrea producer, BB 498kg £1800 (361), Bellaghy producer, CH 430kg £1530 (356).

500kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, CH 562kg £2190 (390), Kilrea producer, SPK 500kg £1740 (348), Gulladuff producer, BB 592kg £1970 (333).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, CH 364kg £1790 (492), Gulladuff producer, AA 274kg £1330 (485), Garvagh producer, Lim 324kg £1560 (481), Garvagh producer, Lim 348kg £1660 (477), Garvagh producer, Lim 340kg £1620 (476), Gulladuff producer, Lim 360kg £1570 (436), Gulladuff producer, Lim 382kg £1540 (403), Garvagh producer, Lim 386kg £1410 (365).

400kg to 500kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, CH 408kg £1990 (488), Maghera producer, Lim 440kg £1850 (420), Maghera producer, Lim 410kg £1700 (415), Garvagh producer, ST 454kg £1580 (348), Kilrea producer, AA 442kg £1510 (342), Kilrea producer, AA 410kg £1400 (341).

500kg to 600kg (p/kg).

Garvagh producer, CH 546kg £2190 (401), Garvagh producer, CH 548kg £2180 (398), Coleraine producer, BB 580kg £2110 (364), Coleraine producer, BB 560kg £2040 (364).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Lim 610kg £2540 (416), Garvagh producer, Lim 600kg £2360 (393).

Weekly Sheep Sale

A super entry of 1850 sheep on Saturday, 2nd August at Swatragh met a flying trade with 1300 lambs and 550 fat ewes entered.

Lambs over 21kg sold to a top of £174 for 1 lamb at 30kg and to a top of 692p/kg for 2 lambs at 24kg into £166. Lambs under 21kg sold to a top of £130.50 for 27 lambs at 20.5kg and to a top of 747p/kg for 30 lambs at 17kg into £127.

Fat Ewes to a top of £280 and Fat Rams to £210 with numerous lots making super prices.

Heavy Lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 26kg £168 (646), Maghera producer, 1 lamb 25kg £158 (632), Garvagh producer, 3 lambs 26.5kg £165.50 (625), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 24kg £148.50 (619), Limavady producer, 15 lambs 26kg £160.50 (617), Ballymoney producer, 1 lamb 28kg £172.50 (616), Castlerock producer, 2 lambs 25kg £153 (612), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 24kg £147 (612), Limavady producer, 3 lambs 24kg £146 (608), Kilrea producer, 1 lamb 28kg £168 (600), Claudy producer, 1 lamb 29kg £173 (597), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 30kg £174 (580).

Mid Weight Lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Ballygawley producer, 2 lambs 24kg £166 (692), Upperlands producer, 1 lamb 23kg £159 (691), Ballymoney producer, 14 lambs 22kg £142 (645), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 23.5kg £150.50 (640), Upperlands producer, 21 lamb 22kg £140 (636), Gulladuff producer, 11 lambs 21.5kg £134.50 (625), Tamlaght producer, 3 lambs 22kg £137 (623), Limavady producer, 13 lambs 21.5kg £133.50 (621), Greysteel producer, 3 lambs 23kg £141.50 (615), Castlerock producer, 4 lambs 22.5kg £138 (613), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £138 (613), Claudy producer, 20 lambs 22kg £135 (614).

Light Lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 8 lambs 18kg £127 (706), Plumbridge producer, 12 lambs 18kg £125 (694), Gulladuff producer, 8 lambs 18kg £124 (689), Antrim producer, 5 lambs 18.5kg £126.50 (684), Draperstown producer, 19 lambs 19kg £128 (673), Ballinderry producer, 10 lambs 18kg £121 (672), Magherafelt producer, 5 lambs 19kg £126 (663), Moneymore producer, 30 lambs 19kg £124.50 (655), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 18.5kg £121 (654), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 19kg £123 (647), Dungiven producer, 27 lambs 20.5kg £130.50 (636), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20kg £127 (635).

Store Lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 30 lambs 17kg £127 (747), Limavady producer, 9 lambs 10.5kg £78 (743), Cookstown producer, 12 lambs 16kg £118 (737), Ballymoney producer, 13 lambs 17kg £124.50 (732), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 15kg £109 (726), Slaughtmanus producer, 25 lambs 17.5kg £126 (720), Garvagh producer, 11 lambs 16.5kg £118 (715), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 17.5kg £124.50 (711), Rasharkin producer, 3 lambs 15kg £105 (700), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 13kg £90 (692), Garvagh producer, 6 lambs 17.5kg £118 (674).

Fat Ewes

Upperlands producer, 2 ewes £280, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £248, Gulladuff producer, 5 ewes £246, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £242, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £220, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £214, Crumlin producer, 2 ewes £210, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £208, Gulladuff producer, 9 ewes £208, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £200, Lissan producer, 8 ewes £198, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe £194, Ballygawley producer, 3 ewes £194, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £192, Limavady producer, 6 ewes £192, Claudy producer, 3 ewes £192.

Breeding Sheep Sale

Thursday 31st July seen a super entry of over 850 sheep presented for sale which resulted in a fantastic trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding Hoggets reached a high of £256 for 10 Suff Cheviots.

Breeding Ewes sold to a top of £225 for 7 Suffolks.

Breeding Ewe Lambs reached a high of £162 for 7 Suff Cheviots.

Store Lambs to a top of £134 for 12 Texels.

Breeding Rams sold to 290G for a Dorset Ram.

Breeding Hoggets

Dungiven producer, 10 Suff Chev £256, Limavady producer, 10 Suff £255, Benburb producer, 6 Tex £250, Limavady producer, 6 Suff £248, Draperstown producer, 4 Tex £248, Dunloy producer, 14 Suff £245, Limavady producer, 7 Suff Chev £245, Limavady producer, 7 Suff £240, Limavady producer, 8 Suff Chev £238, Limavady producer, 9 Suff £230, Limavady producer, 6 Suff £230, Limavady producer, 10 Suff £230, Donemana producer, 10 Suff £228, Limavady producer, 8 Suff Chev £225.

Breeding Ewes

Moneymore producer, 7 Suff £225, Moneymore producer, 8 Suff Chev £220, Moneymore producer, 5 Suff Chev £210, Moneymore producer, 6 Suff Chev £208, Donemana producer, 1 Dor £185, Donemana producer, 4 Dor £178, Donemana producer, 4 Dor £168, Kilrea producer, 2 Suff £168.

Breeding Ewe Lambs

Draperstown producer, 7 Suff Chev £162, Draperstown producer, 2 D. Spot £162, Draperstown producer, 1 Suff £154, Draperstown producer, 10 Tex £152, Draperstown producer, 7 Suff Chev £150, Dungiven producer, 5 D. Spot £144, Macosquin producer, 11 mules £140, Drumsurn producer, 10 Tex £136, Swatragh producer, 2 Tex £135, Claudy producer, 10 Tex £134, Claudy producer, 8 Tex £134.

Store Lambs

Draperstown producer, 12 Tex £134, Gulladuff producer, 14 Tex £132, Garvagh producer, 10 D. Spot £130, Garvagh producer, 19 Tex £130, Maghera producer, 1 Dor £130, Maghera producer, 29 Tex £128.50, Drumsurn producer, 18 Tex £128, Limavady producer, 14 Tex £127.50, Claudy producer, 9 Char £126, Desertmartin producer, 8 Tex £126, Draperstown producer, 20 Tex £126, Desertmartin producer, 14 Tex £125, Draperstown producer, 30 Tex £123.

Breeding Rams

Donemana producer, Dor 290G, Claudy producer, Char Tex 270G, Garvagh producer, Dor 260G, Draperstown producer, 250G, Moneymore producer, Tex 240G, Draperstown producer, Tex 200G.