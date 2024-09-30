Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has awarded £450,000 to five suppliers to develop proof of concepts on potential solutions to treat, reduce and suppress the growth of Blue Green Algae.

Last month, Minister Muir launched the first phase of the Lough Neagh: Blue Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) which has been developed to explore solutions to treat and reduce Blue Green Algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland waterways.

DAERA contributed £200,000 towards the initiative, with the Department for the Economy (DfE) contributing £250,000 through its SBRI Challenge Fund. The competition attracted considerable interest nationally and internationally, with almost 200 initial expressions of interest and 53 actual bids being received, from which the five successful applicants were drawn following a rigorous evaluation process.

The successful bids selected will allow proofs of concept to be developed in several areas, including the use of ultrasonics, mechanical treatment and biological treatment.

The five successful suppliers of Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) pictured with DAERA and SIB officials at the introductory meeting.

Speaking following an introductory meeting with the five successful suppliers, Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to welcome the five successful suppliers for phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), which is supported by funding from both my Department and the Department for the Economy. This first phase of the initiative is intended to demonstrate the technical feasibility of a proposed concept and its viability as a solution to help tackle Blue Green Algae in Lough Neagh and can hopefully be applied to any area that has been affected by the bacteria.

“However, we must remember, this alone will not solve the Blue Green Algae crisis. This initiative is only one action outlined in my 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, which paves the way forward for improved water quality and reduced Blue Green Algae. There is a significant amount of work to do to restore the lough and enhance water quality throughout Northern Ireland. This will take both time and resources. Water quality issues at Lough Neagh and elsewhere were decades in the making and will take decades to fix. It is my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and I am firmly committed to take the necessary action to make a difference to our waterways.”

The five successful suppliers awarded contracts are:

- Clear Water Systems Ltd

- Helix8 Ltd

- Queen’s University Belfast

- Varicon Aqua Solutions Ltd

- Wholeschool Software Ltd (Biild)

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “My Department’s SBRI Challenge Fund supports innovative solutions to complex challenges such as that at Lough Neagh. I welcome DAERA’s appointment of five suppliers to move this research project to the next phase, where potential solutions can be explored and developed.”

It is anticipated that phase one will run through to March 2025 with a potential call for a phase two applications commencing summer 2025.