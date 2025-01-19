Swann calls for support for local food producers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Robin Swann MP has taken part in the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on UK Food Security Meet the Producers event in Westminster.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the event, the South Antrim MP said: “Global challenges in recent years including Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have made clear how important food security is and, unfortunately, how vulnerable our food supply chains can be. I’m pleased that this APPG considers food security a cornerstone of our national security. Affordable, safe, and accessible food is a necessity, and we need to work to ensure our food producers, big and small, are supported to achieve this.

“Extreme weather events, the rising costs of production, a growing skill shortage in our workforce, our changing trade arrangements, and threats to our biosecurity in the form of disease, human and animal, are all issues that put our food security under threat and have been raised by the APPG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome the Government’s renewed commitment to supporting local food producers, but it’s vital that this commitment goes hand-in-hand with supporting, and not hurting, our farmers financially.”

At the meeting, Mr Swann had the opportunity to meet with local provider David Gibson from Moy Park, Pilgrims Feedmill, Randalstown.