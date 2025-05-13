The countdown to Scotland’s largest outdoor event, the Royal Highland Show, begins

With just under five-weeks until the 2025 Royal Highland Show (RHS), Scotland’s largest outdoor event, comes to life across four jam-packed days at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd June, bringing the very best in agriculture, Scottish food and drink, lifestyle and entertainment together for over 220,000 event-goers. To mark the countdown to the Show, two lambs, Hatton Morton and Hatton Maple, a miniature Shetland pony, Milday Ferregamo, and Highland cow and calf duo, Siusan Ruadh 67th and Siusan 1st of Ar Leirsinn, hopped aboard an ‘RHS OHH’-wrapped Edinburgh Tram, which showcases the many surprising ‘OHH’ elements of the Show. The mini-RHS cohort of animals were joined by two-year-old Arthur Tennant, his mum Carol and dad, David Tennant and Head of Show for RHS, in a bid to encourage those attending the event to take public transport where possible.

There are just under five-weeks until the 2025 Royal Highland Show (RHS), Scotland’s largest outdoor event, comes to life across four jam-packed days at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd June, bringing the very best in agriculture, Scottish food and drink, lifestyle and entertainment together for over 220,000 event-goers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the countdown to the Show, two lambs, Hatton Morton and Hatton Maple, a miniature Shetland pony, Milday Ferregamo, and Highland cow and calf duo, Siusan Ruadh 67th and Siusan 1st of Ar Leirsinn, hopped aboard an ‘RHS OHH’-wrapped Edinburgh Tram, which showcases the many surprising ‘OHH’ elements of the Show.

The mini-RHS cohort of animals were joined by two-year-old Arthur Tennant, his mum Carol and dad, David Tennant and Head of Show for RHS, in a bid to encourage those attending the event to take public transport where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for this year’s event are selling quickly, so make sure you get yours soon!

David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS, commented: “As the UK’s largest agricultural Show and biggest fundraising event for RHASS, the week of the Show sees the event site become the sixth-largest population centre in Scotland, bigger than Paisley and Dunfermline, with over 220,000 people expected to attend.

“With such big crowds anticipated, we would encourage visitors to utilise public transport as the quickest and easiest way to get to the event. Our dedicated ‘RHS OHH’-wrapped Edinburgh Tram is now in service and will be over the Show. It’s a great reminder of the easy access that’s available to Ingliston and the wonderful range of traditionally rural and unexpected family and foodie-focused elements you can experience and enjoy at the event.”

Education and learning about agriculture and rural life for families remain at the heart of the Show with children 15 and under can attend for free. This year’s Show will provide an extended family offer on the Sunday (22nd June), with more to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, continued: “Our family activities will include lots of exciting additions, such as the Mini Rovers and the Land Rover Experience in the Motor Zone, and the already popular BMX rider demonstrations and the RHET Discovery Centre, which provides educational experiences for children to learn about everything from robotic milking to butter-making.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming those from across Edinburgh and beyond to one of the UK’s top family days out, full of animals big and small, great food, shopping and endless things to see and do, there really is something for everyone!” Visitors can look forward to traditional livestock competitions and thrilling displays in the forestry arena which will include axe throwers, chainsaw carving, and pole climbers showcasing their impressive skills. The kids’ zone will feature fun and interactive activities like live falconry, gundog displays, and hands-on crafts for younger visitors.

The Royal Highland Hoolie, returns this year with an exciting lineup of music. On Friday 20th June, The Whistlin' Donkeys, Trail West, and Mànran will take the stage, offering a blend of Irish and Scottish folk-rock. Saturday 21st June features Nathan Carter, The Tumbling Paddies, and The Bryne Brothers, bringing a mix of Irish country and traditional sounds to the crowd. More acts are set to be announced soon.

Sarah Singh, Edinburgh Trams’ Head of Service Delivery, explained: “While we won’t be sending many trams out with a ‘heilan coo’ on board, the eye-catching wrap will certainly attract plenty of attention!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Royal Highland Show is one of the highlights of our calendar – and we’ll be busy during all four days to ensure that customers can get to and from the event quickly and safely.

“As well as the extra trams running to the nearby Ingliston Park and Ride, additional staff will be on hand to direct visitors to the showground at the Royal Highland Centre, and a free shuttle bus will also provide a link to the east gate.”

With trams running directly to the Royal Highland Centre, it’s easier than ever to hop on from key locations like Leith and the town centre. To make your journey even smoother, it’s advised to book your tram tickets in advance through the official Royal Highland Show website. By planning ahead, you can avoid the stress of last-minute travel arrangements and ensure a seamless trip to Scotland’s largest outdoor event. Whether you’re coming from Leith or the heart of Edinburgh, the tram offers a simple, quick, and eco-friendly way to get to the show – making your experience even more enjoyable.

Tickets for the Royal Highland Show and the Royal Highland Hoolie are available now, with options for combined admission to both events. Children aged 15 and under can attend for free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.