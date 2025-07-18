Traffic and travel: Co Fermanagh road impassable after road traffic collision

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:07 BST
Police are advising motorists that the Moorlough Road between Lisnaskea and Donagh turn off is temporarily closed due to a collision.

The road is impassable and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

