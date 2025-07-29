Traffic and travel: Traffic disruption expected in Co Tyrone on Wednesday due to show
Road users are advised to expect traffic disruption in Augher tomorrow, Wednesday 30th July, due to the Clogher Show.
Delays can be expected from 8am until 6pm.
There will be signage in place to assist with parking, and we would ask members of the public to comply with these, in order to avoid delays to their journeys.
Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic where required.
If you are not attending the show, please seek an alternative route for your journey, where possible.
