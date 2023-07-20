News has just broken to confirm that a number of hand picked females will accompany one ram to establish a brand new flock in La Coruna, Galicia.

The Carsons have enjoyed tremendous success with their Badgerface Texels since the flock was formed in 2019 with the importation of foundation stock from the Netherlands. These are run beside the couple's Blue Texel flock, both using the Little Whisker prefix.

The Badgerface flock has gone from strength to strength with meticulous attention to detail, a successful breeding programme and occasional additions from reputable flocks both on the mainland and from Dutch breeders. The Little Whisker flock has earned a solid reputation for producing top notch sheep achieving many high prices to date in the sale ring.

The Little Whisker flock of Badgerface Texels have exported the first consignment of pedigree breeding stock from Northern Ireland to mainland Spain. Pic: Libby Clarke

The popularity of Badgerface Texels continues to escalate as both pedigree and commercial sheep producers as their attributes of tremendous carcase, fine bone and wonderful temperament impresses farmers the length and breadth of the country. Their ability to produce quality, easily born lambs, with the majority mainly white when used in commercial flocks, is establishing them as a firm favourite. In addition to their superior terminal traits, the breed also excels as a maternal producer, with milky females having the ability to produce top grading lambs and rearing them well.