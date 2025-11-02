UFU alert poultry keepers to AI prevention zone

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is calling bird keepers to be aware that an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will be introduced from 1 November 2025.

​By law, the AIPZ requires all poultry keepers in Northern Ireland to follow strict biosecurity measures following a recent outbreak at a farm in County Tyrone and anticipating the beginning of winter migration.

There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed, and gatherings are still permitted.

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy said: “The start of November will see the implementation of mandatory bio security measures for birdkeepers across Northern Ireland, in order to help protect flocks and stop the spread of disease from wild birds and other sources.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is calling bird keepers to be aware that an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ). Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“There will be a set of enhanced rules on cleansing and disinfection introduced and the onus is on bird keepers to ensure all poultry and captive birds are provided with food and water which other wild birds have no access.

“Take heed of advice provided by DAERA and be aware of the symptoms of AI which can include, high mortalities in a flock, depression/lethargy and respiratory distress,” stated the deputy president.

“Good farm hygiene is always imperative, especially at this time of year with winter migration beginning. Safeguard your poultry business from the devastating effects of AI by remaining vigilant and acting cautiously.”

If producers have any suspicions of disease, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.