UFU backs this year’s Farm Safety Week

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is supporting the 2024 Farm Safety Week campaign which takes place from 22 - 26 July.

​This year, Farm Safety Week is marking 10 years of the Farm Safety Foundation – a charity set up by leading rural insurer NFU Mutual to raise awareness of, and challenge attitudes to farm safety and

poor mental health in the industry.

This year’s Farm Safety Week will highlight some of the key challenges farmers and farm workers face every day and will put a spotlight on the dangers of ignoring near-misses, reminding farmers that while they cannot eliminate risk completely, they can minimise it and learn from every near-miss to improve their working practices.

UFU president William Irvine said: “We are proud to support the annual Farm Safety Week campaign. Working in partnership with other like-minded organisations can help amplify important messages throughout the week. We need to challenge this industry’s safety behaviours and we need to change our poor safety record. Together we can make a difference not just for the farmers of today but for the farmers of the future.”

Throughout Farm Safety Week, the Farm Safety Foundation team will introduce audiences to inspirational individuals using their own experiences to encourage others to stay alert to the hazards on farm and offer practical guidance on how to make farms safer places to live, visit or work.

Stephanie Berkeley who manages the charity said: “Ten years have passed quickly and we are proud of what we have achieved but there is so much more to be done to address the massive challenges we have in the industry. Attitudes and behaviours around farm safety and mental health are changing but the pace of change is slow – too slow for the families of those we have lost in the industry and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health, serious injuries or poor mental health.”

For more information on ‘Farm Safety Week’ visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow @yellowwelliesUK on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram using the hashtag #FarmSafetyWeek.