UFU launch education commitment at NI Farm Family Day

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has launched its education commitment to ensure that all pupils in Northern Ireland, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to learn about food production at its second annual NI Farm Family Day at Stormont (7 April).

The event provided an opportunity for UFU members to engage with MPs, MLAs and House of Lords members on key issues impacting their farm businesses, while also shining a spotlight on the vital role that NI farm families play in the food supply chain. The theme, ‘nurturing young farmers for the future’, reflected the UFU’s continued commitment to supporting and investing in the next generation of farmers.

Farm families working at home got involved in the initiative by sharing and tagging the UFU in their farming content on social media, using the hashtag #NIFarmFamilyDay.

UFU president William Irvine said: “I was delighted to launch the UFU’s education commitment yesterday at NI Farm Family Day. The pupils behind desks today are the future of society, they are tomorrow’s leaders. By providing access for these young people, especially those who are not from farming backgrounds, the UFU is helping to create a world that understands agriculture and values farmers no matter their position in society. It’s essential that we help enhance pupils’ knowledge and appreciation of where their food comes from.

Launching the UFU’s education commitment is UFU president William Irvine pictured with pupils from Ladybird Lane nursery, Banbridge, Toreagh Primary School, Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School and Larne and Inver Primary School.

“Through our existing programs such as Open Farm Weekend, Twinkl NI partnership, annual schools’ competitions and post-primary education projects, we’re already leading the way in farm education. However, with our education commitment, we want to take this further and ensure that every pupil in NI can gain a deeper understanding of the importance of farming and food production. Our education commitment and other initiatives will be crucial in shaping the future of the industry, encouraging a new generation of young farmers to continue the legacy of agriculture in NI.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly were guest speakers at NI Farm Family Day. The UFU would also like to thank AERA chair Robbie Butler for sponsoring this year’s event and co-sponsors Declan McAleer MLA and Michelle McIlveen MLA.

“It was fantastic to have so many NI Executive Ministers including DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and MLAs at our event at Stormont in support of NI Farm Family Day. Their presence reflected the value they place on our farm family structure which is the backbone of NI’s £6 billion agri-food industry, feeding over 10 million people and producing 20 percent of the UK’s indigenous food supply.

“With that said, our farms are so much more than just a business. Built with hard work, resilience and passion, they are a legacy passed down through the generations. Our event yesterday was a celebration of the people who make it happen, ensuring we have plenty of local produce on shop shelves,” said Mr Irvine.

NI Farm Family Day also created a platform for UFU members to engage with politicians.

“The event serves as a reminder that policy decisions directly impact the future of NI’s farming community and the industry as a whole. We are at a crucial moment for NI agriculture with the challenges our farmers face from the UK government’s Autumn Budget, including proposed changes to inheritance tax and local issues including TB, planning restrictions, ammonia regulations, and the need for a realistic, farmer-focused approach to climate policy. NI Farm Family Day reinforced our concerns and reminded everyone of the indispensable role that farm families play in our society and economy,” said the UFU president.