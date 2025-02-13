UFU notifies poultry keepers of AI housing order
This implementation by DAERA is to help prevent any further infection of avian influenza following confirmation of highly pathogenic AI in a small number of captive birds in the Mid Ulster district.
A ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with DAERA’s housing order.
UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “From Monday, all birdkeepers are legally required to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds. As well as commercial flocks, this includes owners of pet birds, backyard and hobby flocks.
“I urge every birdkeeper to strengthen their biosecurity as much as they can to help protect NI from any further outbreaks of AI and to ensure a high standard of animal welfare during the housing period. This includes regularly cleansing and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and the reintroduction of wild bird deterrents. Good farm hygiene is essential at all times and is hugely important to safeguarding your poultry business.
“Keep a close eye on your flock and be aware of the symptoms of AI which may be death or high mortalities in a flock, depression/lethargy and respiratory distress (gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling).
“If producers have any suspicion of disease, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, please sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.”