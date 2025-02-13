UFU notifies poultry keepers of AI housing order

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is notifying poultry producers and backyard keepers that mandatory housing measures for all kept birds and poultry will come into effect across Northern Ireland from 00:01 on Monday 17 February 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This implementation by DAERA is to help prevent any further infection of avian influenza following confirmation of highly pathogenic AI in a small number of captive birds in the Mid Ulster district.

A ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with DAERA’s housing order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “From Monday, all birdkeepers are legally required to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds. As well as commercial flocks, this includes owners of pet birds, backyard and hobby flocks.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

“I urge every birdkeeper to strengthen their biosecurity as much as they can to help protect NI from any further outbreaks of AI and to ensure a high standard of animal welfare during the housing period. This includes regularly cleansing and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and the reintroduction of wild bird deterrents. Good farm hygiene is essential at all times and is hugely important to safeguarding your poultry business.

“Keep a close eye on your flock and be aware of the symptoms of AI which may be death or high mortalities in a flock, depression/lethargy and respiratory distress (gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling).

“If producers have any suspicion of disease, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, please sign up to DAERA’s text alert service by texting BIRDS to 67300.”