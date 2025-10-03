UFU urge members to respond to Lords’ family farm tax inquiry

UFU Deputy President William Irvine on his County Armagh farm. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging every farm family in Northern Ireland to respond to the House of Lords inquiry into the government's proposed changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief.

Since the Autumn budget last year, the UFU has been pushing for an impact assessment on the family farm tax and now it is being carried out by the Finance Bill Sub-Committee. Responses can be submitted until Tuesday 7 October, 5pm.

UFU president William Irvine, commented: “The UFU will be submitting a clear, comprehensive response detailing how NI will be disproportionately affected by IHT due to the unique structure of its agricultural sector characterised by high land values, an older demographic of farmers and a greater prevalence of sole-owner, livestock-based farms. How it will be the ruination of our farming industry as many farm families will be forced to sell land to pay an unjust inheritance tax leaving their business unviable. But our response alone is not enough.

“We are asking our members to write a submission to the committee. The more responses the Finance Sub-Committee have from NI, the better their understanding will be. Write about how your farm will be affected by the tax, what you will be forced to do, how it will impact the future of your business, what it will mean for your family.

“The window for submissions is very tight, 7 October at 5pm is the deadline, but we strongly urge farmers to make it a priority in the days ahead and submit their response. We have been doing all we can, lobbying MPs and peers, voicing our opposition, but it’s the voice of the farmer that means the most and has the best chance of shifting opinion and inciting change."

The call for evidence is open until Tuesday, 7 October at 5pm for submissions of APR/BPR reform. See question 9-15 https://committees.parliament.uk/call-for-evidence/3750/

Please be aware that responses may be published and made publicly available.